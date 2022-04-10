Sgt. Charles David Pinkney Jr.

Sgt. Charles "Chas" David Pinkney Jr., 37, a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Chas was known to many in the area.
He was born July 21, 1984, to Charles David Pinkney Sr. and Debra Miller Pinkney, and attended Laurel Highlands High School before enlisting in the U.S. Army.
As a private first-class Chas was stationed in Germany. The U.S. Army recognized Chas for his honorable service and he was a highly decorated Non-Commissioned Officer, who received numerous military Commendations for his service. Chas was a proud American.
Chas was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, George Pinkney Sr.; paternal grandmother, Beatrice Pinkney; maternal grandfather, Robert Miller; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Chas is survived by his children, Charles Warren and Gabriella Katherine, of Mill Run; his parents, Charles Pinkney and Debra Miller Pinkney, of Uniontown; sister, Melissa Pinkney Judy and husband Daniel, of Norvelt; sister, Christina Pinkney Saunders and husband Christopher, of Connellsville; sister, Chelsie Skovira of Brisbin; maternal grandmother, Rose Anne Miller, of Uniontown; nieces and nephews, Kaydence Mickey, Cameron Mickey, Christian Saunders, Colin Mickey and Wyatt Judy.
Also surviving is many beloved cousins and lifelong friend and Army brother, Josh Reed and wife Megan, of Uniontown; and former wife and mother of his children, Stephanie Pinkney.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Pa., from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, and until 11 a.m., the hour of the service, on Monday, April 11, 2022, with Pastor Pete Malik officiating.
Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, where Military Honors will take place.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
