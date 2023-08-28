Dunbar
SGT MAJ Frank J. Zadell, Jr. USMC ( Ret ), 85, of Dunbar, died on Friday, August 25, 2023, in WVU Medicine, Uniontown Hospital.
Frank was born on November 14, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio a son of the late Frank J., Sr. and Jean Cecelia Spech Zadell.
He attended Cathedral Latin High School in Cleveland. On May 3, 1955 he enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve Delayed Enlistment Program and departed for Boot Camp, Parris Island, SC in April 1956. On September 27, 1960 Frank affiliated with the regular Marine Corps and was assigned numerous tours of duty which included, 2nd Marine Division, Camp Lejune, NC, Security Force, Gitmo, Cuba, MCAS, El Toro, CA, 4th Marine Brigade, Kaneohe Bay, HI, 3rd Marine Division on Okinawa, Japan and Hue Phubai, Republic of Vietnam, Inspector- Instructor Staff USMC, Connellsville Airport, Armed Forces Examining Station, Pittsburgh, Pa., OCS, Quantico VA and Recruiting Station, Pittsburgh where he retired from the Marines in 1986. Personal Decorations include, the Joint Services Commendation Medal and Two Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medals.
In addition to his mother and father he was predeceased by his wife, Margaret L. "Peggy" Soldano Zadell in 2022; sister, Helen Ann Mirsek; and niece, Susan Jaksic. " I leave behind those whom I love most in this world"; son, John Zadell and partner Kimberly Ritch of Dunbar; daughters, Dana Collier ( Bobby) of Houston, Tex., Deborah Hopkins ( Harold) of Painesville, Ohio, step-daughter, Valerie Grisbaum ( Terry) of Seneca, S.C.; stepson, Damon Vincent of Dunbar, Stepson, Edward Vincent ( Lynn) of Dunbar; sister, Kathryn Jaksic and husband Rick of Cleveland, Ohio; grandchildren, John Joseph, Keith, Kevin, Korey and John Liston; Joshua and Hannah Vincent, Devon and Cayla Vincent, Brandon Cawthorn and Megan Brooks; great-grandsons, Kayden, Bryson, Brandon's wife Stephanie, Megan's husband Jacob. " If I missed anyone, forgive me". He also leaves behind friends and acquaintances from VFW Post 21, American Legion Post 301, Elks 503, Moose 16, Eagles 493, Polish Club, Italian Independent Club, The Whistle Stop and Corner Bar. Thanks for your friendship throughout the years. Special thanks to Fred Seese, who always was there to help. Frank had also worked as the secretary for the Wesley United Methodist Church for many years and he was a member of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception R.C. Church with Rev. Julius Capongpongan as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park Mausoleum. Military Honors will be accorded by the Connellsville VFW and American Legion Honor Guard. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.