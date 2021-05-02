Connellsville
Shan M. Gallo, 67, of Connellsville, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born October 20, 1953, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late John and Doris Saphen Hough.
Shan is survived by her husband of 40 years, Edward "Joe" Gallo; sister-in-law Cookie Coleman and husband Hubie; brothers-in-law Denny Gallo and wife Helen, and Micky Gallo; sister-in-law Patti Jo Gallo; many nieces and nephews; and her cat, "Lucky".
In addition to her parents, Shan was predeceased by two brothers-in-law, Pete and Chickie Gallo.
Shan's family would like to thank Denise Yenchochic, Susan Gallo and Terry Rohm for all their help.
Friends will be received from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 2, and 10 to 10:30 a.m., the time of service, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating, Monday, May 3, in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street West Side, Connellsville, (724) 628-9033. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
To sign the guest registry, visit www.martuccifuneralhome.com.
