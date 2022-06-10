Uniontown
Sharlene E. Reagan, 85, of Ingomar, formerly of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, June 7, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.
Sharlene was born April 10, 1937, to the late Arlene O’Neall and Lewis Starke in Yuma, Colo., and grew up in Fort Collins, Colo. She later relocated to Western Pennsylvania, where she lived a very full life.
Sharlene is remembered as a loving wife to Marty, mother to Steve and Ray, mother-in-law to Sue and Kelly, and grandmother to Brittany, Isabella and Justin. She is also survived by her dog and granddog, Rusty and Rudy.
Sharlene worked as the cafeteria manager at Westinghouse in Forest Hills, where she met her later-in-life soulmate, Marty. In her own true fashion, retirement from Westinghouse was short lived. She became a volunteer in patient transport at Uniontown Hospital to keep busy. As the story goes, she was “there so much they offered me a job,” which began her work in physical therapy. The remainder of her working years were spent at the South Union tax collector’s office, before finally retiring.
On April 9, 2020, Charlene and Marty moved from their beloved home in Uniontown to be cared for by Ray and his wife, Kelly, in Ingomar.
Sharlene enjoyed nothing more than walking - up to 10 miles a day. As that became more difficult, she shifted her focus on puzzles, “each one harder than the last.” She loved the Food Network, scratch-off tickets, getting the mail every day, her grandkids and her dogs. Sharlene was a fighter all her life. Her strong will and determination helped her face numerous health conditions over many years. For the first time, in a long time, we believe Sharlene is truly at peace.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the 12:30 p.m. hour of service Monday, June 13, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Private entombment will be held later in Sylvan Heights Cemetery Chapel of Memories Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations, in memory of Sharlene, may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.