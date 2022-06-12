formerly of Uniontown
Sharlene E. Reagan, 85, of Ingomar, formerly of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, June 7, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the 12:30 p.m. hour of service Monday, June 13, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Private entombment will be held later in Sylvan Heights Cemetery Chapel of Memories Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations, in memory of Sharlene, may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
