Charleroi
Sharlene H. McBride, 57, of Charleroi, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021, in Mon Valley Hospital.
She was born January 3, 1964, in Baltimore, Md., a daughter of Carole McGlumphy of Washington, and Hugh “Buzzy” Carey (Mildred) of Monongahela.
Mrs. McBride was a member of the Memory Chapel in Vanceville.
A homemaker, she enjoyed cooking, baking, entertaining, decorating for the holidays, babysitting, her pets, helping the less fortunate and especially enjoyed her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her parents; are her husband, Mark D. McBride of Charleroi; a son, Branden Carey of Canonsburg; two sisters, Terry Carey of Eighty Four and Janice Hubbell of Bentleyville; three grandchildren, Jacob Gallimore, Braleigh and Keeleign Carey; an aunt, Sara Ann McGlumphy of Washington; three step daughters, Markia McBride, Marie McBride, both of McKeesport, and Rebecca McBride of Pittsburgh; several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, in the GREENLEE BENTLEYVILLE FUNERAL HOME, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, the time of funeral services with David Hall officiating.
Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.