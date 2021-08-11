Sharon A. Janko Parker passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021.
She was preceded in death by husband Richard P. Parker of Tower Hill 1; parents Ruth and Lawrence Janko of Cleveland, Ohio; and an infant brother.
Sharon is survived by sons Richard (Tracy) of Parma, Ohio, Thomas (Elaina) of Belle Vernon and Michael of Strongsville, Ohio; grandchildren Alexis Parker, Jessica Parker and Richard III of Parma, Michael Parker and Emilee Parker of Belle Vernon; sisters Mary Jo (Dennis) Hull, Christine Parker and Meghan Spicka, all of Uniontown; many nieces, nephews and their families.
Internment at Sunset Memorial Park, North Olmsted, Ohio.
