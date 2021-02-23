Cardale
Sharon H. Yekel Blair, 78, of Cardale, passed peacefully at her son's residence, surrounded by family, Sunday, February 21, 2021.
She was born August 7, 1942, in Fairchance, a daughter of the late Henry and Rosella Darby Yekel.
She was a retired machine operator at Rockwell International. She was an active den mother in the Cub Scouts, served as an auxiliary police officer, and in general loved to serve her community.
She is survived by four children, Clinton Blair and fiancee Eleanor , Scott Blair and wife Cindi, Cassi Delgado and husband Dave, and Bill Yekel and wife Karen; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "Duke" Blair; her son, Clarence "Dukie" Blair III; brothers Bob, Don, Tom, Ed and Johnny Yekel.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 25, officiated by Pastor William Wiegand. Interment to follow in LaFayette Memorial Park. Under PA Mandate and at the request of the family, masks are required, please maintain social distancing, and limit your visitation time to allow all family and friends to visit. The family thanks you for understanding.
