Carmichaels
Sharon I. Hathaway Lockart, 55, of Carmichaels, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022, at the Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
She was born April 12, 1967, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Silas N. and Sandra L. Tillery Crockett.
Sharon was active in various organizations within the Carmichaels Area School District to support her children and grandchildren, including the Carmichaels Youth Football League.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in sports and the band. Sharon enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and the community. She placed her trust in God and will be remembered for her generosity, concern and care for others.
On December 31, 2016, she married Raymond E. "Junior" Lockart, who survives. Also surviving are five daughters: Loral N. Hathaway-Morris (Alex) of Carmichaels, Moriah N. Hathaway (Bailey Welch) of Harrisburg, Latasha M. Calcagni (Phil) of Mobile, Ala., Tiffany M. Hathaway of Clairton and Nikki L. Jewett (Rob) of Greensboro; three step sons: Reverend Jeff Hathaway (Holly) of Jefferson, Luke Hathaway of Beallsville and Ben Hathaway of Carmichaels; three step daughters: Jackie Workman (Tara Kinsell) of Carmichaels, Susan Rivers (Randy) of Cumming, Ga. and Mary Lynn Gaydos of Galax, Va.; five grandchildren, Gage Edwards, Addison Litton, Brayden Litton, Emerson Hathaway-Welch and Ellee Jewett; several step grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Sandy L. Provance of Clarksville; several nieces and nephews; and a friend for over 40 years, Dawn Riley of Carmichaels.
Deceased are her first husband, James C. "Jim" Hathaway, whom she married on June 21, 1992; a brother, Joseph Bird; a sister, Carolyn Perry; a brother-in-law, Leonard Provance and a sister-in-law, Fay Louise Lockart.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The Reverend Missy Williams will officiate. Interment will follow at Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.
