Masontown
Sharon Ilene Rattay, 77, of Masontown, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
She was born March 3, 1943, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Carl and Mary Rhodes Betchy.
Sharon was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School Class of 1962. Before retiring, she was employed as a CNA at Beachwood Court, Uniontown.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Stephen F. Rattay; and a brother, Carl Betchy Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Steve Rattay; daughter Christina (Kevin) Polish of Carmichaels; sons Michael (Stephanie) Rattay of Carmichaels and David (Kelly) Rattay ofFairchance; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters Charlotte (Louis) Manzano, Linda Sue (John) Corsetti and Debbie (Bill) Poole; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 until the 4 p.m. hour of service in the funeral home chapel Friday, February 12. Interment is private. Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.