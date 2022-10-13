Sharon Kay Ridley Zavatchan

Dunbar Township
Sharon Kay "Sherry" Ridley Zavatchan, 65, of Dunbar Township, formerly of West Leisenring, died Monday, October 10, 2022, in WVU Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
She was born in Uniontown, on November 24, 1956, to the late Edward A. Ridley and the late Ruby A. Lambert Ridley.
Sharon is survived by her son, John F. (Kristie) Zavatchan Jr.; grandchildren, John Kostelnik III and Aaron, Benjamin and Abigail Zavatchan; siblings: James (Linda) Ridley, Kay Zavatchan, Lydia Youler and Toni Stark; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Zavatchan Sr.; daughter, Angela Kostelnik; and her siblings: Beverly Lohr, George Ridley, Joseph Ridley, Ronald Ridley, Bonnie Hixson and Nancy Miller.
In order to honor Sharon's wishes, there will be NO PUBLIC VISITATION.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, in the chapel at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. Interment to follow.
Arrangements by, BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Sharon's name be made to ALSAC / St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or on the funeral home's Facebook page, @burhanscrouse
