Sharon Kay Rodeheaver Kessler

Lemont Furnace
Sharon “Sherry” Kay Rodeheaver Kessler of Lemont Furnace, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 while surrounded by her loving family, after the most courageous battle with ALS.
Sherry was born in Uniontown, to Warren Rodeheaver and Beulah Novak. She was a Lab Technician at ICMI / Nukote for over 20 years.
Sherry was a devoted member of the Uniontown Free Methodist Church for over 25 years and loved serving the Lord and helping others.
She loved cooking, decorating, crafting, and going antiquing in her free time. She had a knack for making everything beautiful, she could turn dust into gold. Her favorite pastime was packing up the RV and camping at Yogi Bear.
Sherry was a kind, generous, and beautiful person who devoted her life to her loved ones.
Left to cherish Sherry’s memory are her loving husband of 25 years, Mark; children: Kelly, James, Gidget and husband Walt, Leonard, Seanna and Seth; grandchildren: Misty, Jimmy, Danny, Quinn, Bucky, Drew, Britney, Melina, Kylie, Zoii, Kobie, Mariah, Angelo, Gianna, Easton and Arielle; sister, Jackie; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Sherry was preceded in death by sisters, Betty and Shelvy; four nephews, and one niece.
Friends and family will be received from 11 to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, followed by a celebration of life service at 12 p.m., which will be officiated by Pastor Jim Jobes at THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, 1189 National Pike, Hopwood, PA 15445.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The ALS Association: Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15209, or on their website.
