Uniontown
Sharon Kaye Heger Waltz, 84, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023.
She was born February 17, 1939, a daughter of the late Genevieve “Betty” and Ralph G. Heger of Springfield, Ill.
She graduated from Springfield High School in Springfield, in 1957.
On December 20, 1954, she married the late David M. Waltz in Palmyra, Mo., and together they raised their three daughters.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David M. Waltz; two brothers, Jack Edgecomb and James Edgcomb; and two sisters, Patricia Heger Hall and Martha Edgecomb Blakeman.
Sharon is survived by her three daughters, Suzanne DeGarmo and husband Randy of Claysville, Laura Waltz and husband Pat Zollars of Columbus, Ohio, and Amy Waltz of Greensburg; eight grandchildren, JD Morris and wife Kathryn Hummel, Shelby DeGarmo and partner Lindsey Knox, Morgan DeGarmo Camerson and husband Jack, Megan Gruber and partner Michael Nicolai, Corey Gruber and wife Alisha, Jesse Gruber and fiancee Nikki Rothwell, Ben Daughenbaugh and David Daughenbaugh; great-granddaughters, Maeve Laura Lynn Morris and Blakely Elisabet Camerson; and her beloved pet, Bosco.
Sharon had been a faithful member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Uniontown for more than 50 years and had served in many capacities over the years.
She was involved in music with the Laurel Hills Chapter of Sweet Adelines for more than 25 years.
She was a familiar face at Gallatin National Bank/National City Bank for 35 years, where she retired as a trust officer in 2002.
In retirement, she worked as a part-time secretary at Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers for more than 20 years.
For 20 years she was a member of the Uniontown Rotary Club and served as past president. She then served as the executive secretary for the following 10 years.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Visitation will be held in Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Sharon’s life, Thursday, March 16, with the Rev. Don Henderson officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are requested for Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar Street, Uniontown, PA 15401; or Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers, 79 West Fayette Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memorials and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
