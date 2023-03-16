Uniontown
Sharon Kaye Heger Waltz, 84, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Visitation will be held in Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Sharon's life, Thursday, March 16, with the Rev. Don Henderson officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are requested for Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar Street, Uniontown, PA 15401; or Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers, 79 West Fayette Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memorials and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
