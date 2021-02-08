Chalk Hill
Sharon Kizina Genovese, 72, of Chalk Hill, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, in her home.
Sharon was born February 22, 1948, a daughter of Alvin and Lettie Lance Kizina in Hartford, Conn.
Sharon was a woman of remarkable character, spirit, and compassion. She lived a full and fulfilling life in which she showered others in love. A woman of boundless generosity, she freely gave of the time, talents, wisdom, and money at her disposal.
For five decades she led other Christian woman in small group Bible study and stood as a strong prayer warrior for her fellow faithful. Countless days there would be a group of 4-8 woman at her kitchen table talking about what it meant to be a woman of faith. She liked to think of herself as a facilitator and not a teacher, that each of the woman that attended learned with her (and not from her).
As a woman of faith, prayer took on a central component to her daily life. She believed in its power. If you had a need, great or small, she would listen and lift you up in prayer. Prayer was a time to stop, listen, consider, and communicate.
Sharon loved British murder mysteries, a good cup of coffee or tea, a full day's work in her yard/flower beds and cooking for those she loved. She welcomed every new neighbor, churchgoer and acquaintance with the same easy smile and warm hug. To know Sharon was to know love and acceptance.
That love for others was made most apparent with the arrival of her three grandchildren. She adored Brenna, Ethan, and Elliot. She especially enjoyed the shopping trips that she took with Brenna, seeing the little girl blossom into a young woman. For Ethan, it was regular trips to the kitchen to share her skills as a baker and pass on her love of providing for others. Backyard picnics and sandbox time beckoned "Grandma" to shower affection on Elliot and to show him you were never too old to play.
She was predeceased by her father and was followed in death by her husband of 53 years, Theodore R. Genovese.
In addition to her mother, Sharon is survived by her two sons, Alex Genovese and wife Jen of Chalk Hill, and Vincent Genovese and wife Lisa of Chalk Hill; her grandchildren, Brenna, Ethan and Elliot Genovese; five brothers, Terry Kizina and wife Sandy, Gerry Kizina, Barry Kizina and wife Grace, Perry Kizina and wife Christine, and Cary Kizina; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 20, in Cherry Tree Alliance Church of Uniontown, under the direction of the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME and the officiation of Pastor David Goodin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sharon's name to Cherry Tree Alliance Church of Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.