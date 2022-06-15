Smithfield
Sharon L. Layhue, 68, of Smithfield, passed away at home with her loving family by her side on Monday, June 13, 2022. She was born September 21, 1953 in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Ernie and Janet Miller Dillow; and her infant daughter.
Surviving is her husband of 48 years, Bill Layhue; two sons, Bill Layhue Jr. and wife Christie, and Josh Layhue and wife Cora; six grandchildren: Maddie Jane, Mason William, Roman, Olivia, Luca and Emett; sister, Janet Newcomer and husband Donald; and very close friend, Thelma Walls.
Sharon loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and making special memories.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, on Friday, June 17, 2022, with Pastor Ken Walls officiating.
Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
A Special Thank You is extended to Amedisys Hospice Uniontown, especially Rhianon, Sarah, Penny and Beth for all of the care given to Sharon.
