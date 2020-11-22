Fairchance
Sharon L. Wilson Smith, of Fairchance, went to be with her Lord Jesus from her home, with her loving family by her side, Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
She was born May 31, 1948, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Arthur Wilson and Mary V. Buttermore Phillips.
Sharon was the loving wife of 52 years to Russell W. "Rusty" Smith; two sons, Jeffrey L. Smith and wife Lori of Chalk Hill, and Christopher W. Smith, her Baby, and his wife Tammy, her Favorite, of Fairchance; grandchildren Justin Clites of Annapolis, Md., Hannah Smith and Nick Smith, both of Chalk Hill, Megan Jo Smith, her Rosebud, and Brandon L. Smith, her Boy, and his girlfriend, Ashley McElroy, all of Fairchance; her special adopted granddaughter, Veronica Sutton; great-grandson Greyson Smith, her Jack; half-sisters Bobbie A. Ritchey of Smithfield and Candee Leonard of Chalk Hill; and best friend/sister Linda Etheridge of Fairchance; sisters-in-law Kathleen Smith, Patricia Stillwagon and Janet Smith; Uncle Buck; special person Sonia Stossel; life-long family friends Charlotte and Tammy Sutton of Fairchance; life-long special friend Clarinda "Kina" Tokish; and her favorite dog, Chubz.
Sharon was an Avon representative for more than 30 years. She loved baking, bingo, gambling and most importantly, loving and spoiling all her grandkids, they all were her entire world. She had a loving, caring, compassionate heart and would do anything for anyone. Upon her wishes, there will be no viewing.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
