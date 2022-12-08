Uniontown
Sharon Lee Ryan Mallick, 64, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, in WVU Uniontown Hospital. She was born October 27, 1958, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Arlene Ann Jennings Ryan.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, William E. Mallick; two sons, Daniel Mallick and wife Denise of Putnam Valley, N.Y., Scott Mallick of Uniontown; grandchildren, Ebin, Daniel, Ella; sisters, Kim Muchnok and husband Tim of Uniontown, Kelly Ardirakis and husband Brett of Nazareth.
Sharon's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, December 9, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 20 North Mill Street, New Salem. Interment is private.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
