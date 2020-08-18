Uniontown
Sharon Lynn Bunyan Sementa, 72, of Uniontown, went to be with her Lord Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Mon General Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., after a courageous battle with cancer. Sharon was born July 18, 1948, a daughter of the late James and Cecelia Linney Sementa of Uniontown.
She graduated from South Union High School in 1966; she furthered her education at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and LaRoche College.
Sharon moved to Daytona Beach, Fla., and taught art at Volusia County School. Moving back to Pennsylvania, she taught at Laurel Highlands Middle School and then at Albert Gallatin High School until her retirement in 2010. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Uniontown.
Sharon was a talented artist who saw the beauty in everything. Her kindness and love of family kept her always positive.
Sharon is survived by her sister, Darla Sementa Allen; her nephew, Shaun, who she loved so much and adored; special friend Cheryl and Dr. Brian Carlin and son Spencer; many cousins as well. Sharon was loved and cared for by her sister, nephew and special cousins Jill Buterbaugh and Jodi Albert, who were by her side until her death. Also her loving pets, Jupiter, Topaz and Giorgio.
Upon the request of Sharon, she will be cremated with no services being public.
Arrangements by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown. Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.