Uniontown
Sharon Lynn Lally Lehman passed away peacefully Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the age of 77.
She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, George “Buddy” Lehman; parents, Martin P. Lally and Blanche Shutok Lally; beloved sister, Gayle Reed; and brothers, Brian Lally and Frank Lally.
Lynn was born and lived in Uniontown, graduated from Mount St. Macrina High School, and ran her own cleaning business.
Lynn is survived by her children: daughter Bethany Furey and husband Tom of New Kensington; son, Sean Lally and wife Katherine of Baltimore, Md.; and brother, Lance Lally of Sterling, Va. She is also survived by her dear grandchildren, Astrid and Emmett; granddogs, Reilly and Dahlia; many nieces and nephews; and her own kitty, Baby.
Lynn was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church, and was a dear friend to many in Uniontown. She was also a true animal lover. Lynn will truly be missed by many.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401. A future memorial dinner is planned.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.