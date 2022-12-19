Sharon Myers

Fairchance
Sharon Appleby Myers, 87, of Fairchance, went to be with her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, on Friday, December 17, 2022.
Surviving is her husband, Robert "Rob" Myers; children, Robert F. Myers, Kevin Myers, Keith and Lori Myers, Jerry and Gloria Myers, Renee and Jim Dice, Darin and Carla Myers and Ron and Wendy Myers; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special person, Tina Myers; siblings, Darwin and Ethel Cunningham, Curt and Tammy Rhodes and Alan Rhodes; and a lot of nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were: her grandmother, Carrie Appleby; aunt, Ida Mae Fisher; and daughters-in-law, Diana Myers and Norma Myers.
She attended the Fairchance Church of the Brethren.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022. The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. with Pastor Ken Walls officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairchance Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 467, Fairchance, Pa. 15436.
