Gibbon Glade
Sharon R. Spiker, 60, of Gibbon Glade, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at home.
She was born December 8, 1962, in Uniontown. She is the daughter of the late Clifford Hixon and Eleanor Hughes Hixon.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Danny Hixon.
She is survived by her husband, Franklin R. Spiker; her two daughters, Ashley Fritzman of Gibbon Glade and Tiffany Rankin (Josh) of Bruceton Mills, W.Va.; also surviving are grandchildren: Trevor and Jaxon Rankin, and Kaleb and Josey Fritzman; and one brother, Jason Hixon (Sandy) of Bruceton Mills, W.Va.
She was a life member of the Wharton Township Hunting and Fishing Club.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., the hour of the service, Thursday, December 15, 2022, with Pastor Rice officiating. Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery.
