Vanderbilt, Flatwoods
Sharon Zwolenik Hall, 67, of Vanderbilt, Flatwoods, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, in her home, after a long battle with cancer. Born November 9, 1954, in Lancaster, she was a daughter of the late Charles Zwolenik Sr. and Melzia Mae Adams Zwolenik.
A resident of Vanderbilt for over 40 years, Mrs. Hall was Baptist by faith, a retired sales clerk from Pechin’s Market for 32 years, and enjoyed crocheting and crafting.
She is survived by her sons, DeWayne C. Hall and Barb of Lemont Furnace, Derek N. Hall and Holly of Smock; her special grandchildren; her brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Janice Zwolenik of Vanderbilt; sisters, Stella Stewart and companion Michael Valentine of Vanderbilt, Cindy and Mark Brozik of Fredericktown; special niece, Stephanie Miller, who helped take care of her; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewayne E. Hall; sister, Jacqueline “Tootsie” Zwolenik; and two brothers, Charles “Butch” Zwolenik Jr. and John Zwolenik.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 22. Interment will take place in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery.
The family of Sharon Hall, wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center for their care and support.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
