Brownsville
Sharyn Lewis, 75, of Brownsville, was called by the Lord to be with her loved ones in heaven on Saturday, December 25, 2021. She was born on December 17, 1946, in Brownsville, to the late Odis and Doris Redmond. Sharyn loved to dance and spend time with her family.
Sharyn was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jimbo" Lewis; sister, Vicki Morris; granddaughter, Angie Givens; great-granddaughter, Ashlyn Cronin; and her special friend, Jerry Elliott.
She is survived by her children, Allen "Bud" Redmond, Sharon Sammons and husband Jeff, Linda Bradey and husband Charles, James "Jimmy" Lewis and wife Darlene, Donna Dale and husband Ray; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and her special friends, Miss Sharon Chaney and Dolly Liberatore.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the hour of service, on Thursday, with the Rev. Larry Coltura officiating.
