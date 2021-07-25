Grays Landing
Shawn Matthew Dean Lee, 18, of Grays Landing, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021. He was born June 30, 2003, in Uniontown.
Shawn recently graduated from Albert Gallatin High School and the Vocational Technical School, where he studied diesel mechanics. He was active in, and loved being a member of, the ROTC and had planned to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps. Shawn was a loving son and brother who will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving are his mother, Ashleigh Elizabeth Lee; father Robert Casper and bonus mom Sandi Casper; 10 siblings, Ryan Lee, Kayden Lee, Dewayne Calloway Jr., Joslyn Allen, Jason Cramer, Dylan Cramer, Samantha Cramer, Cierra Cramer, Dash Casper and Nicholas Casper; aunts and uncles, and a special aunt, Debbie Heath.
A celebration of Shawn's life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 25, in the Smithfield Grange on Smithfield Road, Smithfield.
