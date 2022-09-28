Uniontown
Shayann Lucille Wiehagen, 25, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, in her home, with loving family by her side. She was born June 19, 1997, in Pittsburgh. Shayann was a blessing from God.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Helen Brown; grandfather, William Wiehagen; biological father, Thomas Korp; grandpapa, John Brown; aunt, Sherry Wiehagen; great-aunt, Beverly Sapp; and uncle, Harry Hawk.
Left to cherish her memory are her mom, Dawn Wiehagen Myers Bowers, and father, Ronald Bowers, Jr.; four brothers, James Wiehagen/Lantz, James, Ronald III and Howard Bowers; three sisters, Christine Bowers, Stacie Korp and Rebecca Lantz; nieces, Zoey Lantz and Daisy May Bowers; six uncles, William Wiehagen II, Anthony Yowan, Mario Bush, Marlin Brown II, Matthew Brown and Quincy Cowans; five aunts, Paula-Jo Wiehagen (her other mother), Shameisha Fitzgerald, Rhayshar Cooper, Jenessa Middleton and Nancy Yowan; great-grandma, Lois Brown, and grandpa, Marlin Brown; grandpa, Timothy Tatters, Sr.; grandpa, Ronald Bowers, Sr., and grandma, Bessie Bowers; grandma Kimberly Bush; grandma, Donna Savage; daddy, Michael Shields; godparents, Monica William, Katlyn Wiehagen (cousin-sister), Chris Zebley (cousin-in-law, godfather), Nikki and Josh Villaneuva, Margaret and Albert Dressel; cousin, Kayla Pitts, Kaidence Wiehagen, Owen Pitts, Sharise Brester; and cousin, DaShaunna Fitzgerald.
Services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.