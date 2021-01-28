Sheila Faye Tinney Copenhaver, loving mother of five children, passed away unexpectedly, at age 53, in Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Jefferson Hills, Monday, January 25, 2021. She was born December 15, 1967, in Summersville, W.Va.
Sheila was preceded in death by her mother, Melissa Jane Tinney; and brother Jeff Tinney.
She is survived by her father, Carl; sister Cindy; brother Curtis; her five children, Gregg, Jessica, Melissa, Justin and Chris, and daughter-in-law Sara, who was as close to her. Sheila is also survived by 10 grandchildren, who meant the world to her.
Relatives and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, January 30, in DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. Flowers and donations may be sent to DeGusipe Funeral Home.
