Farmington
Sheila G. Herring, 81, of Farmington, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
She was born November 26, 1941 in Coraopolis. A daughter of the late Blair and Garnet Gilligan.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, H. Baily Herring; and brothers, Francis Gilligan "Bud" and Bruce Gilligan.
She is survived by her children, Michael Herring and wife Kelly of Connellsville, Steven Herring and wife Sandy of Farmington, Christopher Herring and wife Sharon of Farmington, and Bryan Herring and wife Beth of Uniontown. Also surviving are grandchildren, Lacey Herring, Kristen Herring, Brandon Herring, Emily Herring Kittle, Olivia Herring, Seth Herring and Travis Shriver; four great- grandchildren, Bailee, Weston, Kinsley and Raelle; and her siblings, Robin Gilligan and wife Mary Beth, Colin Gilligan and wife Sandy and Barbara Campbell and husband Scott.
Shelia was a long time active member of Farmington Bethel Church, she graduated from Coraopolis high school in 1959 and then Sewickley Valley Hospital School of Nursing in 1962. She was a Registered Nurse / long-term Care administrator. She was the Director of Nursing at Henry Clay Villa Nursing Home and Laurel Ridge Nursing home and the Administrator at Horizon Personal Care Home and South Fayette Nursing Home. and a member of the Fayette County Fair Association.
Friends will be received from 12 to 6 p.m. on Sunday February 5, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME FARMINGTON, PA, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday February 6, in the Farmington Bethel Church, the time of the service with Pastor Steve Davis Officiating. Interment will be held in Bethel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Farmington Bethel Church. Special thanks to the staff at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
