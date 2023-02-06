Farmington
Sheila G. Herring, 81, of Farmington, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Friends will be received from 12 to 6 p.m. on Sunday February 5, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME FARMINGTON, PA, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday February 6, in the Farmington Bethel Church, the time of the service with Pastor Steve Davis Officiating. Interment will be held in Bethel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Farmington Bethel Church. Special thanks to the staff at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
