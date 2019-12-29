Hopwood
Sheila M. Mechling, 73, of Hopwood, passed away in her home on Thursday, December 26, 2019, with her loving family at her side. She was born November 20, 1946, in Oak Hill, W.Va., a daughter of Bernard Kania and Dollie Saunders Kania.
Sheila graduated from Collins High School in Oak Hill, W.Va. with the class of 1964. She was previously a member of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church and was attending St. John’s the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church prior to her passing. As a young woman, Sheila worked as a secretary for several different companies including Ewing Newcomer, Esq. and her husband Russell’s family business, Fayette Engineering, prior to retirement, but her most fulfilling work was the volunteer work she did for the Fayette County American Heart Society, especially planning the annual Heart Ball. She enjoyed spending time with her family, making her garden bloom with many flowers, travelling with her husband Russell, and baking for all to enjoy. She was, as a dear friend described her, a mother to many.
Left to cherish the memory of Sheila are her husband of thirty-seven years, Russell B. Mechling, Jr., and her two sons, Chris Varva with grandson C.J. of Yorktown, Va., and Brian Mechling and wife Courtney of Pittsburgh; three stepsons, Rusty Mechling and wife Louise, Garrett Mechling and wife Janel, Mark Mechling and wife Tiwanda, all of Uniontown; two stepdaughters, Peggy Bednarik and husband David of Waterford, Va., and Ellen Ulmer and husband Bill of Uniontown; thirteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Brenda Bredeck of Deerfield Beach, Fla. and Barbara Morris and husband Tom of Winchester, Va.; brother Bernie of Fayetteville, W.Va.; and a special pet, Lucky.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, December 30. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, followed by a mass of Christian Burial celebrating Sheila’s life at 10 a.m. in St. John’s the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
