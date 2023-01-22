Connellsville
Sheila Marie Black Yowler, 53, of Connellsville, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital.
Sheila was born on August 22, 1969, in Uniontown, the daughter of Samuel E. and Janet Brown Black.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Amy Black, and her nephew, Scott Black.
Sheila is survived by her husband, Norman Yowler; son, Storm Yowler and wife, Cierra, of Harlingen, Texas; brothers, Scott and wife Gina Black of Lemont Furnace and Samuel "Kevin" Black and wife, Heather, of Hopwood; her little buddy, Dayonna Keffer; special friends, Pam and Eric Thomas, Judy K. Means and Penny Wiltrout and many others; her furry companion, Shasta; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Friends and family will be received in the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. Stacey A. Dolfi, FD, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in the funeral home, with Pastor Henry Opplinger officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
