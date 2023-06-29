Hopwood
Sheila R. Zelkowitz, 71, of Hopwood, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Uniontown Hospital.
She was born April 4, 1952, in Uniontown, the daughter of the late Milfred and Betty Trainor Brown.
She is survived by her husband, David Zelkowitz; and sisters, Cindy Brown Hey (Mike) of Uniontown and Sandy Brown of Uniontown.
Visitation will be held in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 4 and 6 until the hour of the service at 8 p.m. on Friday June 30, with Pastor Randy Breakiron as officiant.
