Uniontown
Sheila Sukla, 63, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, with her loving family by her side, in Ruby Hospital.
She was born May 12, 1955, in Raleigh County, W.Va.
Preceding her in death were her mother, Deloris May Tennant Campbell; and two brothers, James Campbell and David Campbell.
Surviving are her husband of 20 years, Donald Sukla; children Paul, Jennifer, Michelle and Stacie; many grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her father, Adrian Campbell; sister Donna Sanger; brother John and Loni Campbell; nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends and family from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 15, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
