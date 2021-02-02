McClellandtown
Sheilagh Margaret Moore Beal, 85, of McClellandtown, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, in Generations Elder Care, Uniontown. She was born March 1, 1935, in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada, a daughter of Frank Rice Moore and Emily Molly Jones Moore.
She was a member of the McClellandtown Presbyterian Church. Sheilagh worked as an office manager for several dental practices, and also worked as a figure skating teaching professional for many years. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Sheilagh is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Wayne Beal of McClellandtown; son Brent Nash Cavan and his wife, Stephanie of McClure; five grandchildren and two greatgrandchildren; and brother Ian Moore of the state of California.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 2, in H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, 803 Main Street, McClellandtown. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 3, in the funeral home. Pastor Dave McElroy will officiate. Interment will follow in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
Following CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines, masks are mandatory in the funeral home for visitation and funeral.
