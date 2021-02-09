Uniontown
Shelby Jean McDonough Zentkovich, 70, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021. Born October 24, 1950, in Uniontown, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Viola Tate McDonough; and beloved wife of the late John "Junie" Zentkovich Jr.; mother of Robert Gabor and stepmother of Deborah David, both of Uniontown, and Richard (Laurie-Jo) Zentkovich of Johnstown; grandmother of Stephanie (Nick) David, Rebeccah David, and Zack, Zoey and Zane Zentkovich; sister of Robert (Karen) McDonough, Kenneth (Betty Jo) McDonough, Mary Jane (James) Wooten, Kathy Ryan and Patrick (Lori) McDonough, all of Uniontown; special nieces Cassandra and Adrian and many other nieces and nephews; and a special aunt, Rose Barnhart, who cared for her still survive.
Shelby was a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Church of Uniontown. She worked for Sensus Metering Systems and enjoyed reading and collecting angels.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. A Parastas service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. On Thursday, February 11, a Panachida Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Church, 185 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, with the Very Rev. Ronald P. Larko as celebrant. Please wear masks and observe social distancing during visitation and services. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Byzantine Cemetery, Hopwood.
Written personal tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
