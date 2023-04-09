Leckrone
Shelby Lorene Hutson, 84, of Leckrone, passed away, with family by her side, Monday, April 3, 2023. She was born September 30, 1938, in Redstone Township, a daughter of the late Joseph and Lorene Brundege Hutson.
Shelby was a hard worker, and was the former assistant manager at Shop N Save in Masontown.
She was a member of the former St. Mary’s Church in Leckrone and currently a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church - Footedale Site. Her greatest achievement in life was raising her five children.
Besides her parents, Shelby was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Hutson, James Hutson, and William Hutson.
Left to cherish her memory are her five children, Mary Ann Burkey, Barbara Jean Burkey, Patricia L. Burkey, Shirley Arlene Burkey, and William J. and wife Tammy Burkey; 11 grandchildren, Terry, Bobbi Jo, Charles, Stephen, Jennifer, Tiffany, Ashley, Michael, Joshua, Megan, and Haylee; also survived by 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Charles) Blatchford; brothers, Francis (Shirley) Hutson, Joseph (Patricia) Hutson, and Dennis (Linda) Hutson; along with nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 10, and until the 9:30 a.m. prayer service Tuesday, April 11, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468. A Funeral Mass will follow in St. Francis of Assisi Parish - Footedale Site, 528 Footedale Road, New Salem, with the Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates officiating. Interment to follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
