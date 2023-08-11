Hopwood
Sheldon L. McCarty, 83, of Hopwood, formerly of Confluence, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
He was born April 2, 1940, in Confluence, a son of the late Harold and Margaret Skinner McCarty.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Barry McCarty; siblings, Jack McCarty, Richard McCarty, Randy McCarty and Thomas McCarty.
Sheldon is survived by his wife, Arlene L. Herring McCarty; children, Terry (Lori) McCarty of Confluence, Shawn (Debri) of Friendsville, and Jeffrey Milsap of McHenry, Md.; his grandchildren, Michael (Anna) McCarty, Megan McCarty, Brayden McCarty, Alexus McCarty, Noel Frerer, Camryn Pusley and Triston Pusley; great-grandchild, Laurel McCarty; and sister, Linda (Keith) Gibbs of Masontown.
He worked as a foreman for Penn Line for 61 years.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 10, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 11, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, where additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of the funeral service, Saturday, August 12, with pastor Gary Workman officiating. Interment will follow at Thomas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association or St. Jude Children's Hospital, in his honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.