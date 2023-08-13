Hopwood
Monday, August 14, 2023 4:49 PM
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 14, 2023 @ 4:27 pm
Hopwood
Sheldon L. McCarty, 83, of Hopwood, formerly of Confluence, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 10, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 11, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, where additional visitation continues from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of the funeral service, Saturday, August 12, with pastor Gary Workman officiating. Interment will follow at Thomas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association or St. Jude Children's Hospital, in his honor.
