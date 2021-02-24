West Brownsville
Shelia Kay Kendall, 71, of West Brownsville, died Sunday, February 21, 2021.
She was born Sunday, June 12, 1949, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late George W. Harvey Sr. and Virginia Conaway Harvey.
She was a member of Carmichaels American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the West Brownsville Fire Hall. Shelia loved to go bowling, spending time with her family and friends and watching her grandchildren's sporting events.
In addition to her parents, Shelia was preceded in death by her son, Jay McVicker; and sister, Linda Smith.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 26 years, James Kendall; four children, John McVicker (Ginger) of Jeanette, Richard Scott McVicker and wife Diana of Fredericktown, Tina Davison and husband Paul of Brownsville and Frank McVicker (Myra) of Washington; brother, George W. Harvey Jr. and wife Nancy of Layton; and sister, Joyce Shook of California. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 25, and until 11 a.m. Friday, when funeral services will be held in the funeral home with Rev. Frank Menhart officiating.
In keeping in compliance with the guidelines set forth by the Commonwealth, 25 visitors may be in the funeral home at one time. We seek everyone's cooperation and patience in practicing Covid-19 universal precautions, social distancing, wearing face masks and limiting your visit to 5 minutes or less.
Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.