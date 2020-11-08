Uniontown
Sherman Jones, 72, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born July 13, 1948, in Thompson #2, a son of the late Ples Jones Sr. and the late Marie Thomas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Henry Thomas, William Byrd and Oliver Byrd.
Sherman was a 1968 graduate of German Township High School. He enjoyed spending time with his family; his family was his greatest joy.
Left to cherish Sherman's memory are his brother, Ples Jones Jr. and wife Sandra L. Jones of Hiller; and five sisters, Sarah Blizzard and husband Waverly of Philadelphia, Louisiana Jones of Hiller, Addie Parker and husband Charles of Virginia, Shirley Shako and husband Mike of Maryland, and Brenda Riley and husband Ollie of Maryland.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
