New Salem
Sherri Rae Zack, 57, of New Salem, died Sunday, August 8, 2021. She was born February 29, 1964, in Uniontown, a daughter of James Sr. and Dolly Wise Zack.
Sherri is survived by her significant other, Charles Wilson; daughters, Alisha Wilson, Kayla Wilson; eight grandchildren.
Sherri’s family will receive friends from noon until 3 p.m., the hour of her funeral service, Saturday, August 14, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 20 N. Mill Street, New Salem. Interment is private.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.