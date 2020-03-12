McClellandtown
Sherry Jean Dugan, 72, of McClellandtown, passed away peacefully Friday, March 6, 2020, with her loving family by her bedside.
Family and friends will be received for visitation from 3 to 7:30 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, March 12, in the H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, 803 Main Street, McClellandtown. Pastor Dave McElroy, Amedisys Hospice chaplain, will officiate.
Contributions are requested to Colby’s Stars Foundation, 112 Bedillion Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370, or at www.colbysstarsfoundation.org, a charity very near and dear to Sherry and her son Chris’ hearts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.