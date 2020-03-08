Sherry Jean Dugan Mar 8, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save McClellandtownSherry Jean Dugan, 72, of McClellandtown, died Friday, March 6, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home, Jefferson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Online Poll Are you worried about contracting the coronavirus? You voted: Yes No Unsure Vote View Results Back Recent Headlines News Sports Community Opinion Go! Entertainment Morrell firefighters learn sign language to better serve public Uniontown robotics team programmed to succeed Connellsville chamber honors those who serve community Education briefs 3-8-20 School lunch menus 030820 Leopards' Weightman places 6th at states Falcons duo of Kelsar, Ross place at states Kopp scores 21, Northwestern stuns No. 20 Penn State 80-69 McIlroy emerging as new leader on PGA Tour Magestro leads Kennedy Catholic past Lady Pioneers Morrell firefighters learn sign language to better serve public Connellsville chamber honors those who serve community Area firefighters receive standing ovation at Connellsville chamber awards dinner Uniontown Area approves contract with secretarial union Uniontown school releases settlement agreement Let’s talk about Bernie, 'socialists' and our military Cheers & Jeers Church displaying political views should be ashamed Alice Paul's spirit lights the house CASD praised for exploring later start times Touchstone Center for Crafts scholarships available New to home theaters: A modern day love story Connellsville Area Middle School to present 'Frozen Jr.' March 13-15 New to theaters: 'Onward' opens this weekend GO! Charts 03-05-20 Subscription Services Subscribe Pay Your Bill Delivery Issues Subscriber Rewards HS Mobile App Get News By Email Search Events Login to e-Edition Featured Business Directory Classifieds Search Place Your Own Ad Public Notices Search Autos Search Homes Search Jobs Home Buyers Guide Bakers Waterproofing 570 Carlton Drive, Bentleyville, PA 15314 866-902-8065 Website Chuck Seighman State Farm Insurance 1219 National Pike Rte. 40, Hopwood, PA 15445 724-437-1591 Website Laurel Highlands Insurance Group LLC 459 Connellsville St, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-437-2371 Website Bill's Wood Stoves 1188 National Pike, Hopwood, PA 15445 724-438-1510 Website Russ Blaho Allstate Insurance 66 Lebanon Ave, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-439-9700 Website Medved Moving and Storage Co. 1188 National Pike, Hopwood, PA 15445 724-438-2213 Website Safeway Pest Control 201 Brown Blvd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-439-1408 Website Charleroi Home Warehouse 7 McKean Ave, Charleroi, PA 15022 724-483-8111 Website Rigidply Rafters Inc 1283 Joni Miller Rd, Oakland, MD 21550 301-334-3977 Website Frick Tri-County Federal Credit Union 235 Pittsburgh St, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-438-5123 Website Home Warehouse Inc 1389 Connellsville Rd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-439-6330 Chesler's Fine Furniture 601 Pittsburgh Rd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-438-0661 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Tweets by @hsuniontown
