Smiley
Sherry Karas, 70, of Smiley, Georges Township, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, with her loving family by her side, in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
She was born September 18, 1951, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles and Alverta Kisner Whoolery; son, Martin Karas; and grandson, Anthony Davis.
Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Martin "Bugsy" Karas; two daughters, Denise Lipscomb and husband Tim, and Jennifer Davis and husband Dan; grandchildren, T.J., Jon, Sid and Ava, Ethan and Emilie, Abigail and Amber; brothers, Charles Whoolery and wife Cindy, and Mark Whoolery; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 23, and from 9 until the 10 a.m. hour of service Friday, September 24, with Pastor Wayne Whoolery officiating.
Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Fairchance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.