Uniontown
Sherry L. Lantz Fairfax, 68, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Uniontown Hospital, with her family by her side. She was born November 2, 1951, in Uniontown, to the late Burrell Lantz and the late Cordelia Brown Lantz.
Sherry was employed as a community liaison with the Uniontown Area School District for almost 20 years; she was previously employed by Bell Telephone and Chestnut Ridge Counseling Service Inc.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a special nephew, Anthony W. Brown Sr.
Left to mourn her death is her husband, Charles “Bucky” Fairfax; daughter Niya Fairfax; and grandchildren Shawn and Ta’Lynn Fairfax, all of Uniontown; sister Marilyn Lantz of Washington, D.C.; brother Stuart Lantz (Linda) of San Diego, Calif.; aunts Mary Rhodes of Dayton, Ohio, Gloria “Sugie” Lantz of Los Angeles, Calif.; and uncle Edward “Bucky” Lantz (Linda) of Mt. Pleasant; special sister-in-law Beatrice Brown of Uniontown; special nieces Jacquelyn Green of Roanoke, Va., and Michelle Brown of Hyattsville, Md.; godchildren Cameron McLee and Tamika Burke; best friend Grace Ann McLee; and a host of other special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Sherry was known and loved by many. She was a kind and caring soul who cared about her community and family. She was the glue that kept her family together and she made time for everyone. She will be remembered for her smile and her beautiful, loving, and giving spirit.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, at the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, and a private family funeral will be held Saturday, August 1.
According to state mandates, masks are required.
Condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mt. Rose Baptist Church, 9 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Uniontown, Pa.
