Uniontown
Sherry Lynn Barnhart, 73, of Uniontown, went home to be with her Lord Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
She was born February 22, 1948, in Uniontown, a daughter of Jacob D. Barnhart Sr. and Alta Mae Kegg Barnhart.
She found joy in her long-term career helping others as a nursing assistant at the Uniontown Hospital.
Sherry is survived by her daughter, Deanna Marie Barnhart; son Samuel Paul Barnhart and wife Rosie; granddaughter Corinna Horton and husband Luke; grandsons Samuel K. Barnhart and James Barnhart; great-grandchildren Hartley and Ace Horton; brother Robert E. Barnhart and wife Valerie; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Sandra Lee Barnhart; brother Jacob D. Barnhart Jr.
Services were private at the request of her family.
Arrangements are by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.