Masontown
Sherry Lynn Clark, 69, of Masontown, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
She was born January 1, 1953, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late James and Ann Marie Cozard Benford.
Sherry was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School and before retiring was employed as a store manager.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Earl Franklin Clark; and several brothers and sisters.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Matthew J. Clark and wife Andrea of Grindstone; several grandchildren; sister, Carol Benford of Arizona; and brother, James Benford of Royal.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, and until 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the hour of service, with Reverend Randy Byers officiating. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Arrangements have been entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME.
