Chalk Hill
Sherry M. Girard Turner, 89, of Chalk Hill, passed away peacefully, at home, Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Sherry was born March 18, 1932, to John and Inez Raymond Girard. She attended Chalk Hill school and graduated from Uniontown High School in 1950. In June of 1951, she married Theron J. Turner and raised their three children.
Sherry was a longtime hostess at the Summit Inn. A skilled bridge player, she participated in many tournaments, including one in Bermuda. Sherry had a love for animals, especially horses which she grew up riding. In later years, she enjoyed birdwatching from her kitchen window.
A devoted mother and grandmother, she was always prepared with a homecooked meal and ready for shopping trips with her granddaughters.
Sherry is survived by a son, James R. Turner of Sharpsville; a daughter, Tammy R. Turner of Sharpsville; grandchildren, Kelly Turner Quednau and husband Justin of Chalk Hill, Stacey Turner Knox and husband Cory of Canfield, Ohio, Hilary Gales Carte of Sharpsville and Britany Gales of Sharpsville; six great-grandchildren; cousin, Inez (Raymond) Kollar, with whom she shared daily telephone chats; and half-sister, Barbara Copeland of North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Inez Girard; husband, Theron J. Turner; and son, John M. Turner.
Family and friends will be received in the CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME in Hopwood from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, April 20, with Reverend David Herring officiating. Interment in Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Chalk Hill.
