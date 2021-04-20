Chalk Hill
Sherry M. Girard Turner, 89, of Chalk Hill, passed away peacefully, at home, Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Family and friends will be received in the CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME in Hopwood from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, April 20, with Reverend David Herring officiating. Interment in Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Chalk Hill.
