Markleysburg
Shirley A. Jenkins, 83, of Markleysburg, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Henry Clay Villa Nursing Home. She was born October 14, 1938, in Michigan, a daughter of the late Lavona Reynolds.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Jenkins Sr.; one son, Richard Jenkins Jr.; and four brothers.
She is survived by her children, Harland Jenkins of Footedale, Mickey Jenkins Sr. (Debra) of Markleysburg, Rickey Jenkins Sr. (Annette) of Footedale, Stephan Jenkins of Ronco; 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; and brother Jamey Reynolds of Michigan.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service, Thursday, July 8, with Pastor David Herring officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment will private for the family.
